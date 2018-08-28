Is Wearing A Wedding Ring A Dying Tradition?

The Daily Mail ran a story two days ago talking about the wedding traditions that were slowly dying.

There is a lot in the article, that you can read here, but here are the highlights.

36% of brides took the grooms name

37% thought that wedding rings were important.

Now, it should be noted that this was done in Brittain and you know, Prince William doesn't wear a wedding ring but according to the article, this is a drop in couples who wear rings and in women who take their husband's name.

The study also found that 10% of men are taking a "best woman" and not a best man.

So what you think?

Wedding rings?

Taking your husband's name?

How traditional are you or are you taking the unconventional route?