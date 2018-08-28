Is Wearing A Wedding Ring A Dying Tradition?

Would it bother you if your spouse didn't wear a wedding ring?

August 28, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Sarah Pepper
Shows
Social
The Morning Mix

The Daily Mail ran a story two days ago talking about the wedding traditions that were slowly dying.

There is a lot in the article, that you can read here, but here are the highlights. 

36% of brides took the grooms name 

37% thought that wedding rings were important. 

Now, it should be noted that this was done in Brittain and you know, Prince William doesn't wear a wedding ring but according to the article, this is a drop in couples who wear rings and in women who take their husband's name.

The study also found that 10% of men are taking a "best woman" and not a best man.

So what you think?

Wedding rings?

Taking your husband's name? 

How traditional are you or are you taking the unconventional route? 

 

Tags: 
weddings
Traditional
non-traditional

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme Time 8-28 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Baby Shark The Song You Can't Un-hear! Mix 96.5 On Demand
Next Door Fights 8/27/18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #4 - Best city's uniforms era and the Devil Wears Prada plot hole. Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports #3 - Trying to avoid West Virginia, Carmelo to the Rockets, and RIP Jim Neidhart - Episode 4 is going to be lit Sports Not Sports
Voice Of The Texans Marc Vandermeer Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes