Is Wearing A Wedding Ring A Dying Tradition?
Would it bother you if your spouse didn't wear a wedding ring?
August 28, 2018
The Daily Mail ran a story two days ago talking about the wedding traditions that were slowly dying.
There is a lot in the article, that you can read here, but here are the highlights.
36% of brides took the grooms name
37% thought that wedding rings were important.
Now, it should be noted that this was done in Brittain and you know, Prince William doesn't wear a wedding ring but according to the article, this is a drop in couples who wear rings and in women who take their husband's name.
The study also found that 10% of men are taking a "best woman" and not a best man.
So what you think?
Wedding rings?
Taking your husband's name?
How traditional are you or are you taking the unconventional route?