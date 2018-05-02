Wedding Regrets Are More Common Than You Think

As much as we loved our wedding in the moment, we may feel differently a few years later (especially if they're still paying off the tab).

To learn more about what married couples would change about their wedding day if they had the chance, Dana Rebecca Designs, a fine jewelry company, surveyed 2,000 people who tied the knot in or after 2010.

An overwhelming majority of those surveyed (76 percent) admitted there were things about their wedding they would have changed. Women, in particular, were 21 percent more likely to say they wished certain things were different. Nearly half of people, 43 percent, had flat-out regrets.

Not surprisingly, the biggest “I do” regrets involved how the money was spent.

Here are the top five:

Wished they'd spent more money on the honeymoon

Wished they’d spent more on their wedding rings

Should have gotten a more talented photographer

Regretted how much they'd spent on the wedding dress

And regretted the amount spent on the invitation

Those regrets point to most couples believing that the things that lasted past the actual day (rings, pictures) meant more than the stuff that mattered on the day of.

Respondents also agreed that superfluous details, like bridal party gifts, a rehearsal dinner, and even a wedding planner, were unnecessary expenses. Instead, 50 percent said they would've saved that money for the future.

While many couples wished they'd spent less on their actual wedding, nearly half of respondents (47 percent) stated they should have enjoyed their wedding more. Interestingly, 41 percent of people wished they invited more people to the party while another 41 percent wished they invited less. The remaining 18 percent wished they invited different people, which could have helped them enjoy their wedding more.