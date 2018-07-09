No judgements, but these folks were discovered pretty quickly!

Whether it's after a meal, exercise, in a dark room, or with a blanket and one pillow, most people just try to grab whatever nap they can. But here are some of the strangest places people say they've taken naps:

In an abandoned chemical plant

Standing up on the subway

In a coal mine

In a barrel

In a drive-thru waiting for food

In their trunk

On a ski lift

Riding a horse

And at a funeral

Hopefully, they weren't mistaken for the guest of honor!