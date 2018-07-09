No judgements, but these folks were discovered pretty quickly!
July 9, 2018
Whether it's after a meal, exercise, in a dark room, or with a blanket and one pillow, most people just try to grab whatever nap they can. But here are some of the strangest places people say they've taken naps:
In an abandoned chemical plant
Standing up on the subway
In a coal mine
In a barrel
In a drive-thru waiting for food
In their trunk
On a ski lift
Riding a horse
And at a funeral
Hopefully, they weren't mistaken for the guest of honor!