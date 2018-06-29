We're Making The Ultimate Playlist For Our Prom Night Do-Over!
June 29, 2018
Tomorrow night's Prom Night Do-Over is going to be AMAZING!
From the dresses, tuxes, drinks and food, to the awesome MUSIC to get us all out on the dancefloor!
To ensure we hear nothing but our favorite prom hits, we are building the ultimate playlist...but we need your help! What songs should we make sure to hear?
Here are a few of the mentions we've got so far:
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Like A Prayer
I Want It That Way
End Of The Road
More Than Words
The Right Stuff
Thriller
Hold On
Hit Me Baby One More Time
Love Of A Lifetime
(anything by Drake) lol
Livin On A Prayer
The Wobble
Good Vibrations
Shoop