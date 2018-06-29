We're Making The Ultimate Playlist For Our Prom Night Do-Over!

June 29, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Features
Geoff Sheen
Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Sarah Pepper
Shows
Social
The Morning Mix

Tomorrow night's Prom Night Do-Over is going to be AMAZING! 

From the dresses, tuxes, drinks and food, to the awesome MUSIC to get us all out on the dancefloor!

To ensure we hear nothing but our favorite prom hits, we are building the ultimate playlist...but we need your help! What songs should we make sure to hear? 

Here are a few of the mentions we've got so far:

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Like A Prayer

I Want It That Way

End Of The Road

More Than Words

The Right Stuff

Thriller

Hold On

Hit Me Baby One More Time

Love Of A Lifetime

(anything by Drake) lol

Livin On A Prayer

The Wobble

Good Vibrations

Shoop

Tags: 
Prom
Playlist
prom night do-over
mix 96-5
dance
Songs

Upcoming Events

01 Oct
Dashboard Confessional And All Time Low Revention Music Center
14 Nov
Andy Grammer House of Blues Houston
View More Events