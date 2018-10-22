What Are The Best Pumpkin Patches In Houston?

The Fall in Houston is the best time of year...all of the colors, nicer weather, and pumpkin patches!

Since we are just a few short days away from Halloween, parents- this would be a great time to take pictures with your kids for perhaps, holiday cards?

There are so many great places to go in Houston, and most of them are free!

Here are a few places to take 'Pumpkin Patch' pictures courtesy of ABC 13:

Dewberry Farm



Dewberry Farm in Brookshire is the overwhelming viewer favorite for fun fall activities. Their pumpkin patch is open weekends Sep. 29 through Nov. 11. There is something for everyone at the farm, including over 48 attractions. They have a corn maze, hayrides, train rides, zip lines, a barnyard and over 500 lighted pumpkins in their Pumpkin Hollar. There are also multiple food options for your specific needs. General admission is $29.95 for ages 3 to 54 with various discounts available for seniors and law enforcement/military. Special group rates for parties of 15 or more are also available.

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm



On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October you can visit the Pumpkin Patch at The Old Time Christmas Tree Farm. Admission is only $5 to get in. Once inside, you can purchase pumpkins or buy tickets for one or more attractions. Your admission ticket will get you a train ride and hay ride. You may also get on their giant slide, mini slide and inflatable corn maze and bounce house with each ticket. A value pack with 15 tickets for $27 is available for purchase.



St. Andrews Episcopal Church



Known as the Pumpkin Church, St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Pearland has one of the most popular annual pumpkin patches. A viewer says it helps fund domestic and international youth mission trips, as well as repairs to the homes of the elderly and the needy. They're open daily beginning Sept. 22 and through October.



Froberg's Farm



Froberg's Farm in Alvin begins their Fall Festival Sept. 29 and runs through Nov. 4. The farm has a bakery, a corn maze and hayride. The corn maze is available Monday-Sunday while all other family friendly activities, such as a bean bag toss, plastic duck races, face painting and a football toss, are only operating on weekends.



Blessington Farms



Located 20 minutes west of Katy in Simonton is Blessington Farms! Admission of $18.48 gets you in and access to their activities, including hay rides, giant slides, barrel train rides, animal encounters and more! You can even go fishing on the farm for an extra $6. They'll be open weekends beginning Sept. 22 until Nov. 10. Their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkins are priced around $0.50 per pound.



Oil Ranch



The Fall Festival at Oil Ranch kicks off Oct. 1, and is open seven days a week for the entire month. For more than 20 years they have held a Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Patch, along with hay rides, tours of the scarecrow scenes and thousands of pumpkins. All the regular ranch activities are open during the festival and included at no extra charge. Get a free pumpkin for every child with paid admission!



St Luke's Methodist Church



The Pure Sound Pumpkin Patch at St. Luke's Methodist Church opens Oct. 11 at noon. After that, it is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices will range from $1.00 to $30.00 depending on your choice of pumpkin. All proceeds go to support St. Luke's Youth Ministries. Don't forget to bring your camera and share your photos with them on their Facebook page!