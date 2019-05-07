What Are You Secretly Bad At?

Last night, Geoff and Lauren headed out to Top Golf in Katy for the Houston Texans "Charitabulls" event. Thanks so much to everyone in our Mix 96.5 section!

Before the golf competition began, Lauren took some practice swings:

But with all due respect, no one was expecting Lauren to be great at golf. Her boyfriend Gabe IS good, so there's enough golf talent there!

So then Geoff took his practice:

Geoff stinks! He's terrible at golf even though everyone at Mix assumed he'd be good.

Lauren can't paint her nails correctly!

What does everyone think you're good at but you are actually really bad at it? We've had moms tell us they are horrible at cooking food for their kids. Teachers who are bad at math. What about you?