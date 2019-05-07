What Are You Secretly Bad At?

Geoff from The Morning Mix is a terrible golfer. Lauren can't do makeup right. But everyone thought they'd be good at those things!

May 7, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly
The Morning Mix

Last night, Geoff and Lauren headed out to Top Golf in Katy for the Houston Texans "Charitabulls" event. Thanks so much to everyone in our Mix 96.5 section!

Before the golf competition began, Lauren took some practice swings:

But with all due respect, no one was expecting Lauren to be great at golf. Her boyfriend Gabe IS good, so there's enough golf talent there!

So then Geoff took his practice:

Geoff stinks! He's terrible at golf even though everyone at Mix assumed he'd be good.

Lauren can't paint her nails correctly!

What does everyone think you're good at but you are actually really bad at it? We've had moms tell us they are horrible at cooking food for their kids. Teachers who are bad at math. What about you?

 

Tags: 
what are you secretly bad at
The Morning Mix
Houston Texans
top golf

Recent Podcast Audio
RHYME TIME 050719 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting 5-1-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports: Spoon Thwarts Our Game of Thrones Recap, Kyle King Still A Bad Plumber, Geoff Is The Mulch Machine Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: The Complete JJ Watt Interview, No One Is Afraid Of The Jazz, Kyle Tries To Make Geoff A Wrestling Fan Again Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: That "Guy" Breakdown, Kyle Tries To Prepare, Geoff Begs For Kawhi and AD To End Up On The Clips Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: Kyle Wants Diehard Fans To Stop Beings Jerks, Spoon Emerges From The Dungeon Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes