What Classes Should You Take Before Your Baby Is Born?

A friend of mine from High School sent me this and I knew there were some classes but this seemed like a lot! I have talked to my doctor and she said that the feeding and lactation classes would be at the hospital after the baby was born but apparently there are classes ahead of time. Infant CPR was one I was going to take because I am certified in CPR and just wanted to make sure I was up to date and parenting classes I have heard are just a repeat of everything you already know. I have worked at Day Camps, Day Cares and baby say MOST of my life. I have watched babies from 3 months to twelve years old. Do I really need to take a parenting class?

Then people are adding in that I should be doing Baby Yoga, taking food preparation classes, and I wanna be the best mom so I wanna know what's actually necessary and what is just a bit too much.

What did you take? What do you suggest?