What Did Someone Buy When They Stole Your Credit Card?

Was It Gas? Clothes? What Did They Buy?

July 27, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Geoff Sheen
Houston
Lauren Kelly
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

It's no secret that Sarah Pepper gets her card stolen all the time! I mean ALL THE TIME! 

Few weeks ago Sarah got an e-mail saying that her Netflix account password has been changed and what she found out is that someone had stolen her stuff again! This time it was her Netflix and they were watching in ANOTHER COUNTRY! They changed the password and the language and were watching GLOW!

She can't be alone on this. Did you have your credit card info stolen and if so, what were they buying when they stole it?! 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Credit Card Stolen
What were they buying
Identity Theft