What Do You Think Of A Four Day School Week?

The district is hoping that this new system will attract new teachers and keep them. They also hope that it will, quote, "reorganize and create time to support teacher development and preparedness".

The district said they know this will be HUGE change for parents and students.

Students don’t seem to mind one less day of school but parents aren’t happy because some of them are now going to have to find child care for their kids.

The district does say they estimate to save about $700,000 a year!

What do you think? For or against?