What Food Did You Sneak Into A Movie?
Is A Whole Meal A Little Overboard?
September 4, 2018
So I posted it on Twitter. What is did you bring into the movies? Some of the responses are pretty impressive!
Girl. On a Tuesday afternoon you can bring anything in. My friend and I brought in a six pack and some whataburger— vanessa viramontes (@vviramontes) September 3, 2018
I sneaked carls Jr. back in college --— G Alonso-Mendivil (@gerryalonsom) September 3, 2018
Once snuck in the entire left side of the menu from a KFC/Taco Bell. #Ameteur https://t.co/1N47FOVEbi— Lucy DeVore (@LucEye) September 3, 2018
We sat next to a woman who was harboring a chipotle burrito. As soon as the opening credits started she unwrapped the foil & went to town!— jeanneg19 (@JEETERBUG) September 4, 2018