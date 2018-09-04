What Food Did You Sneak Into A Movie?

So I posted it on Twitter. What is did you bring into the movies? Some of the responses are pretty impressive!

Girl. On a Tuesday afternoon you can bring anything in. My friend and I brought in a six pack and some whataburger — vanessa viramontes (@vviramontes) September 3, 2018

I sneaked carls Jr. back in college -- — G Alonso-Mendivil (@gerryalonsom) September 3, 2018

Once snuck in the entire left side of the menu from a KFC/Taco Bell. #Ameteur https://t.co/1N47FOVEbi — Lucy DeVore (@LucEye) September 3, 2018