What Goes On A Hot Dog?
Mix 96.5 has some serious opinions about whether there should be any red on hot dogs.
May 16, 2019
On The Morning Mix, Lauren shared a story that Vanna White and Pat Sajak have a beef (pun intended?) about Pat putting only KETCHUP on his hot dog. This was appalling to Geoff because he believes ketchup never, EVER, should go on a hot dog unless you are 8 years old or younger. So everyone took a side via Twitter:
Dear @mrgeoffsheen:— Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) May 15, 2019
KETCHUP BELONGS ON EVERYTHING...INCLUDING HOT DOGS!! It's like, the MAIN THING THAT GOES ON THERE pic.twitter.com/kkNC0DJ2c0
May 15, 2019
I love you. But ketchup is a garbage condiment.— Donny DiMarco (@donnydimarco) May 15, 2019
While I don't agree with it on a hotdog, don't go disrespecting ketchup like that. Lol— Samuel Saenz (@DaNOTORIOUS_SAM) May 15, 2019
May 15, 2019
Does she refer to it as a sandwich also? Ketchup on hot dogs is blasphemy.— Gearis Herndon (@HerndonGearis) May 15, 2019
Agreed. Change my mind, you can’t.— Ferni’sShow (@FerniScorner) May 15, 2019
May 15, 2019
What do you think?