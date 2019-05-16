What Goes On A Hot Dog?

Mix 96.5 has some serious opinions about whether there should be any red on hot dogs.

May 16, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly
News
The Morning Mix

On The Morning Mix, Lauren shared a story that Vanna White and Pat Sajak have a beef (pun intended?) about Pat putting only KETCHUP on his hot dog. This was appalling to Geoff because he believes ketchup never, EVER, should go on a hot dog unless you are 8 years old or younger. So everyone took a side via Twitter:

What do you think?

 

 

Tags: 
ketchup on a hot dog
hot dogs
ketchup
The Morning Mix