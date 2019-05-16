What Goes On A Hot Dog?

On The Morning Mix, Lauren shared a story that Vanna White and Pat Sajak have a beef (pun intended?) about Pat putting only KETCHUP on his hot dog. This was appalling to Geoff because he believes ketchup never, EVER, should go on a hot dog unless you are 8 years old or younger. So everyone took a side via Twitter:

Dear @mrgeoffsheen:



KETCHUP BELONGS ON EVERYTHING...INCLUDING HOT DOGS!! It's like, the MAIN THING THAT GOES ON THERE pic.twitter.com/kkNC0DJ2c0 — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) May 15, 2019

I love you. But ketchup is a garbage condiment. — Donny DiMarco (@donnydimarco) May 15, 2019

While I don't agree with it on a hotdog, don't go disrespecting ketchup like that. Lol — Samuel Saenz (@DaNOTORIOUS_SAM) May 15, 2019

Does she refer to it as a sandwich also? Ketchup on hot dogs is blasphemy. — Gearis Herndon (@HerndonGearis) May 15, 2019

Agreed. Change my mind, you can’t. — Ferni’sShow (@FerniScorner) May 15, 2019

What do you think?