What Lies Did You Tell Your Kids To Make Them Behave?

The struggle is real for parents and sometimes you have think outside the box to get your children to behave. Sometimes, you even have to stretch the truth and sometimes, you just have to lie!

Buzzfeed put together a list of the Lies that parents have told their children to get them to behave.

Here's a few from the list. Feel free to add your own.

1. To make them stop eating in bed, someone's parents told them that if they ate lying down, they'd turn into a snake.

2. A woman wouldn't eat beef when she was a kid, but loved chicken. So when her mom made beef, she claimed it was just "brown chicken."

3. A woman's mom told her that if the ice cream truck was playing music, it meant they were OUT of ice cream.