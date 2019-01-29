What Life Lesson Did You Learn From TV?

Man Uses A Lesson From "The Office" To Save A Life

January 29, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

This is the famous scene from "The Office" where Michael Scott takes a CPR lesson and he learns that the beat of the compressions should be done to the beat of "Stayin Alive" 

 

Well, that scene actually saved someone's life! 

A 21-year-old in Tucson, Arizona said he was driving earlier this month when he saw a woman unconscious in her car. 

He broke the window and found that she didn't have much of a pull and started to perform CPR and remembered that scene from "The Office" and after about a minute, the woman took a breathe and threw up.

Paramedics arrived and told him had he not performed CPR they would have had an entirely different scene! 

So it got us talking.

What did you learn on TV? 

Sarah - Don't fly your kites near power lines and don't take caffeine Pills. 

Also, don't take caffeine pills from "Saved By The Bell" 

 

Tags: 
The Office saves someone's life
CPR
Staying Alive