What Life Lesson Did You Learn From TV?
Man Uses A Lesson From "The Office" To Save A Life
January 29, 2019
Well, that scene actually saved someone's life!
A 21-year-old in Tucson, Arizona said he was driving earlier this month when he saw a woman unconscious in her car.
He broke the window and found that she didn't have much of a pull and started to perform CPR and remembered that scene from "The Office" and after about a minute, the woman took a breathe and threw up.
Paramedics arrived and told him had he not performed CPR they would have had an entirely different scene!
So it got us talking.
What did you learn on TV?
Sarah - Don't fly your kites near power lines and don't take caffeine Pills.
Also, don't take caffeine pills from "Saved By The Bell"