What Life Lesson Did You Learn From TV?

Video of Punky Brewster PSA

This is the famous scene from "The Office" where Michael Scott takes a CPR lesson and he learns that the beat of the compressions should be done to the beat of "Stayin Alive"

Video of First Aid Fail - The Office US

Well, that scene actually saved someone's life!

A 21-year-old in Tucson, Arizona said he was driving earlier this month when he saw a woman unconscious in her car.

He broke the window and found that she didn't have much of a pull and started to perform CPR and remembered that scene from "The Office" and after about a minute, the woman took a breathe and threw up.

Paramedics arrived and told him had he not performed CPR they would have had an entirely different scene!

So it got us talking.

What did you learn on TV?

Sarah - Don't fly your kites near power lines and don't take caffeine Pills.

Video of Louie the Lightning Bug - Play It Safe Around Electricity

Also, don't take caffeine pills from "Saved By The Bell"

Video of Jessie Spano Caffeine Pill Freakout!

