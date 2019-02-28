What Movies Would You Change The Ending Of?

Here's How The Morning Mix Would End Some Of Their Favorite Moives

February 28, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

Sarah Pepper -

The end of the movie should have been that Dottie's husband understood that she had a great talent for baseball and passion for it and instead of her sister Kit and seeing eachother for the first time in YEARS! They have this AMAZING bond because they played baseball together for YEARS and Dottie still started a family and had kids. Cause let's be honest, did you see how many kids that KIT had. She managed to have a family and a baseball careeer. Credit Rolls. Movie done!

Geoff Sheen

In the final scene all the main cast members are shot in the head. Which has given Geoff a complex that he could turn the corner and get shot in the head. He thought they could have added in another form of "offing" the cast. Maybe a stabbing, a poisioning...something!

Lauren Kelly

 

 

Tags: 
Movie endings
Changing movie endings

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
Do You Pay Your Parents To Babysit Your Kids Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 2-19-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes