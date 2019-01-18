What Is Something You Got That Excited You As An Adult?

Lauren Kelly got SUPER PUMPED over new light bulbs!

January 18, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Features
Geoff Sheen
Headlines
Houston
Lauren Kelly
Sarah Pepper
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

I think as kids we underestimate some of life's small pleasures.

Like, using coupons at the grocery store, getting a new shower head in the bathroom...or in my case...

GETTING NEW LIGHT BULBS FOR THE HOUSE!

I know it sounds super lame, but my boyfriend and I had to fix the big light fixture in the front of our house and for some reason we needed this crazy new bulb that was kinda hard to find. So it kind of turned into a little mission to locate this bulb, and when we finally found it...it was like CHRISTMAS!!

What is something you got as an adult that made you super happy, but may not have thought the same about it as a child?

Tags: 
adult
excited
light bulbs
Adulting
dry wall
door frames
area rugs
shower heads