Rebecca called us this morning and was wondering if she's being too sensitive or if her boss is being insensitive. What was it like when you came back from maternity leave?

Here's Rebecca's Story.

I love my job. I always have. I just got back from maternity leave about three weeks ago and I have never felt “unwelcome” in the office before but I feel so out of the loop. My husband said it’s hard to get back into the swing of things and I should give it some time but my boss almost seems angry I was gone. When I ask him questions he says things like "we took care of that while you were gone". No need to worry about that Dan learned how to do that when you were gone. This is my first child and my first maternity leave and when I brought this up I was told I was being too sensitive and that my emotions were getting the best of me, probably left over from childbirth. Is this what it’s like to come back from maternity leave? Am I being too sensitive? Or is he being insensitive?