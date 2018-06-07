What Was Your Secret Purchase?

June 7, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Geoff Sheen
Houston
Lauren Kelly
News
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

It has all been sparked by this video of an Amazon delivery man hiding a package based on the doormat that read,  "Please hide packages from husband". 

 

 

What have you bought and hidden? 

 

Sarah Pepper - Anything from an infomercial. I have a very bad problem with buying this that I see On TV. 

 

 

Lauren Kelly- I hid a gold Astros jersey from my boyfriend Gabe that I bought him for his birthday. He liked it once I gave it to him though!

I don’t even know what I love the most about this picture ------

A post shared by Lauren Kelly MIX 96.5 -- (@lfinky2214) on

Tags: 
Secret purchases