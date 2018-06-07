What Was Your Secret Purchase?
June 7, 2018
It has all been sparked by this video of an Amazon delivery man hiding a package based on the doormat that read, "Please hide packages from husband".
What have you bought and hidden?
Sarah Pepper - Anything from an infomercial. I have a very bad problem with buying this that I see On TV.
Lauren Kelly- I hid a gold Astros jersey from my boyfriend Gabe that I bought him for his birthday. He liked it once I gave it to him though!
I don’t even know what I love the most about this picture ------
A post shared by Lauren Kelly MIX 96.5 -- (@lfinky2214) on