What Weird Thing Scares Your Co Workers?

Lauren Kelly is not a fan of the new Genie in 'Aladdin'...

February 12, 2019
We knew that Will Smith got cast as The Genie in Disney's upcoming live-action reboot of 'Aladdin,' and we got the first look at him in full costume when an ad for the movie ran during The Grammys last Sunday night.

And WHOA, I wasn't ready for it!!

I'm not sure if it was because Will is super buff, and the old Genie wasn't...or if the CGI imaging of his face was totally creepy or WHAT, but I just hate it.

I'm sure that Will is going to do a great job in the role, but alllll that blue just didn't work for me. I know, so weird and sill right?

What are some of the weird things that scare your co-workers? And what are your thoughts on the new Genie?? Does he make you wanna cover your eyes and never fall asleep again?? lol

Yes folks, this is Will Smith as the #Genie in the new #Aladdin live action movie. I can’t get this image out of my head. It’s horrible. It’s giving me nightmares. Thoughts?? I mean, whyyyyyyyyy ----

A post shared by Lauren Kelly MIX 96.5 -- (@lfinky2214) on

