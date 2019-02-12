What Weird Thing Scares Your Co Workers?

We knew that Will Smith got cast as The Genie in Disney's upcoming live-action reboot of 'Aladdin,' and we got the first look at him in full costume when an ad for the movie ran during The Grammys last Sunday night.

And WHOA, I wasn't ready for it!!

I'm not sure if it was because Will is super buff, and the old Genie wasn't...or if the CGI imaging of his face was totally creepy or WHAT, but I just hate it.

I'm sure that Will is going to do a great job in the role, but alllll that blue just didn't work for me. I know, so weird and sill right?

What are some of the weird things that scare your co-workers? And what are your thoughts on the new Genie?? Does he make you wanna cover your eyes and never fall asleep again?? lol