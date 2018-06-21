What Word Do You Always Get Wrong?

Yesterday, Geoff Sheen's wife, Jillian, bought a special present for their son. He, like his dad, is a HUGE Star Wars fan. So Jillian got him Han Solo's spaceship, The Millenium Falcon.

Jillian is NOT a big Star Wars fan. While she endures Geoff's fandom and the fact he wants to have his son like the same things he does, she doesn't really know anything about the movies. So when she gave the gift, she called it the Millennial Falcon! "Millennial. Millenium. Whatever," she said!

What words do you get wrong?

Sarah gets all sorts of words wrong.

Geoff knew a girl who kept saying "supposably" instead of supposedly.