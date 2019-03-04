What Would You Do If Your Daughter Was Left Out Of A Party Invite?

In Fifth Grade Do Kids Start Deciding Who Does and Doesn't Come To The Party

March 4, 2019
If your child was one of three girls that wasn’t invited to a party that EVERYONE else in the class was. Would you say something?

 

Amanda’s daughter is in fifth grade and she is one of the three girls that weren’t invited to an upcoming St. Patty’s Day party that apparently everyone else in the class WAS invited to. Her daughter is heartbroken.  Now she’s wondering whether she should say something to the daughter’s parents or not.

What would you do?

