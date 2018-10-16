What Would You Give Up to Never Feel Hungover Again?

Social media? Watching the Texans and Astros? What would you give up?

October 16, 2018
A new survey asked people what they would be willing to give up to never be hungover over again. Interestingly enough, they didn't say alcohol :) 

Here are a few of the things people are willing to give up to not be hungover again. 

 

1.  Watching sports, 32%.

 

2.  Their dignity, by getting-it-on with someone unattractive, 25%.

 

3.  Social media, 22%.

 

4.  Coffee, 20%.

 

5.  Netflix, 11%.

Click here for the full list and article from Forbes. 

