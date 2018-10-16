What Would You Give Up to Never Feel Hungover Again?
Social media? Watching the Texans and Astros? What would you give up?
A new survey asked people what they would be willing to give up to never be hungover over again. Interestingly enough, they didn't say alcohol :)
Here are a few of the things people are willing to give up to not be hungover again.
1. Watching sports, 32%.
2. Their dignity, by getting-it-on with someone unattractive, 25%.
3. Social media, 22%.
4. Coffee, 20%.
5. Netflix, 11%.
Click here for the full list and article from Forbes.