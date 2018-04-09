What Would Your Ex's Song Title Be?
April 9, 2018
Taylor Swift is probably the most famous singer/songwriter to write about ALL the exes.
We got to talking in the studio, if there was a song you wrote about your ex.
What would the title of the song be and what genre of music would it be?
Sarah Pepper -
Genre
Country Music
Title
"You didn't pay your bills, you stole my truck, I ain't mad you gone"
Geoff Sheen -
Genre
Spoken Word, Maybe A Book On Tape?
Title
"Yeahhhhh, we SHOULD get married some day (NOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPEEEEEEE)"
Lauren Kelly -
Genre
Pop
Title
Rihanna's 'Unfaithful.' It's just too good and dead on to change anything!