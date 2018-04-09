What Would Your Ex's Song Title Be?

Taylor Swift is probably the most famous singer/songwriter to write about ALL the exes.

We got to talking in the studio, if there was a song you wrote about your ex.

What would the title of the song be and what genre of music would it be?

Sarah Pepper -

Genre

Country Music

Title

"You didn't pay your bills, you stole my truck, I ain't mad you gone"

Geoff Sheen -

Genre

Spoken Word, Maybe A Book On Tape?

Title

"Yeahhhhh, we SHOULD get married some day (NOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPEEEEEEE)"

Lauren Kelly -

Genre

Pop

Title

Rihanna's 'Unfaithful.' It's just too good and dead on to change anything!