What You Let Your Kids Call You

What do you call your spouse in front of your kids?

Geoff Sheen and his wife always call each other "daddy" or "mommy" when they are in front of their kids because they don't want to confuse them. Also, Geoff thinks it's incredibly disrespectful for kids to call adults by their first names.

Sarah has a friend whose sister lets her children call her by her first name. And her friend thinks that's weird!