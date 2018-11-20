What Your Favorite Thanksgiving Food Says About You

Thanks, Daily Meal for this one!

Read over what this survey says your favorite Thanksgiving Food says about you.

Maybe a little off :)

Sarah's Favorite

Green Bean Casserole

According to the survey Saray is, "Old-school values and traditions rule your life. Perhaps you wear heels and a classic red- and white-checkered apron while cooking Thanksgiving dinner, and you definitely know the best recipes come from the side of the can."

Geoff's favorite

Stuffing

According to the survey, Thanksgiving is Geoff's "absolute favorite holiday. You love being together with your family, drinking a good red wine with dinner, and fighting to be the one who gets to break the wishbone this year."

Lauren's Favorite

Cranberry Sauce

According the survey Lauren is, quote, "sweet on the outside but aren’t afraid to bite back a bit when provoked. Your saucy comebacks and wit make you the life of any party."

