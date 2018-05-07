What Is Your Mom Super Power?

May 7, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly
Sarah Pepper
The Latest
The Morning Mix

Sarah Pepper - 

For me, my mom always has this ability to know exactly what to say to soothe my soul. I am a worrier, I have been my whole life and I can worry myself out of control but she somehow always finds a way to bring me back to center and even when I don't know it's going to be ok. I feel better every time I talk to her. 

 

Geoff Sheen - 

My Wife, Jillian, can calm our daughter, Sarah Jean Sheen, when no one else can. She's the baby whisperer. 

 

Lauren Kelly - 

She is the best fixer of BOO-BOO'S

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Mother's Day
mom
Super Powers
The Morning Mix
sarah pepper
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly