What Is Your Mom Super Power?

Sarah Pepper -

For me, my mom always has this ability to know exactly what to say to soothe my soul. I am a worrier, I have been my whole life and I can worry myself out of control but she somehow always finds a way to bring me back to center and even when I don't know it's going to be ok. I feel better every time I talk to her.

Geoff Sheen -

My Wife, Jillian, can calm our daughter, Sarah Jean Sheen, when no one else can. She's the baby whisperer.

Lauren Kelly -

She is the best fixer of BOO-BOO'S

