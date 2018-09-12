What's The Worst Pick Up Line You Ever Heard?

Here's Some Of The Top 20 WORST Pick-Up Lines

September 12, 2018
One of my best friends 

What is the worst pick-up line you ever heard? 

These are actual pick up lines that women have heard. What's crazy to me is that they must have worked at some point because they used it again!

What the worst you ever heard? 

If you were a Transformer…” “You’d be Optimus Fine.” From Bestlife.com 

 “Is your boyfriend sitting here?” (He sits down.) “Now he is.” From TheFrisky.com 

"Do you have a Band-Aid? 'Cause I scraped my knee falling for you." From SheKnows.com 

 

