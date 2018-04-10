When Are You Posting Too Much On Social Media

I want to know how you would respond? Because if I respond right now emotion will be involved and that won't be good. I need an adult.

What would you say back to this?

This is the message I got on Facebook, the ( ) are just my thoughts as I was reading it.

Sara

(By the way she spelled my name wrong)

Just wanted to let you know I’ve been listening to you for years but I have to say, I am going to have to stop following you on Facebook. YOU POST TOO MANY PHOTOS of your dog.

I know I’m not the only one that feels this way and I am the only one who is going to be honest enough to tell you this but you are about to lose a lot of Facebook followers if you don’t stop posting. You may be a dog person, but I’m not and I’m guessing most of your listeners aren’t either and seeing picture after picture of your new dog Bailey, (by the way that’s my old dog, not my new dog but whatevs) is annoying.

I hope you will take this into consideration because I really like you and would hate to see you lose followers because of this.

Thanks,

Judy

(By the way, Judy lives in Channelview)