When Being A Parent Makes You Basic

On Sunday, we met some friends for brunch in Sugar Land. During the planning of this event, my wife Jillian suggested two different chain type restaurants for us to meet (in the name of protecting the innocent, I will not say which restaurants they were, but one was a day of the week and the other is a vegatable and where you plant things).

Our friends immediately rejected those two places and then suggested a high end place. So, we looked up the menu online.

It was SUPER expensive! Waffles were like $20! AND IT DIDN'T EVEN HAVE A KIDS MENU!!! Why would people even choose to go a place like that???

At that moment, we realized we are now totally basic and the idea of going to an expensive place for brunch is now out of our comfort zone!

We now have all sorts of questions about our lives: Will this ever end? Is this just because we have really little kids? When do you go back to being a normal adult and do nice things?​