When Did Your Kid Embarrass You?

What’s the most embarrassing thing your kid has said in front of you?

It happens all the time and we as parents SHOULD just expect it. Seriously, why even be embarrassed about it?

For example, a few weeks ago, my family went on a trip to see our family. It required flying out of Hobby. My wife and I thought we would just have to worry about schlepping our kids through the airport. But it turned out we should have put clothespins over their lips!

When we were going through airport security, our four year old son asked the TSA agent, “are you a boy or a girl?”

She was OBVIOUSLY a woman, so she was SHOCKED! She started telling the other TSA agents “this kid just asked me if I’m a boy or a girl!!” She then started saying she was going to allow the other four of us through security, but he was going to have to wait. I was happy she was playing along, but I could tell she was (rightfully) ticked off.

How do you even apologize for that? "Sorry my son can't tell the difference?"