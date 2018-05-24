When Should You Move Out Of Your Parent's House

The story out of New York of parents who had to get the courts involved to get their 30-year-old to move out of their house has been making the rounds for a few days now and it got us talking in the studio about what age should you be moving out of your parent's house?

If you aren't up to speed on the story.

Christina and Mark Rotondo had been leaving their son notes since the beginning of February letting him know it was time to move out. None of that worked so they had to resort to legal action to get their son evicted. The judge sided with the parents and their son then wanted six months to be able to get out.

What age should you be moving out of your parents' house?

