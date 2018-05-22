When Something Can Go Wrong, It Will...Right?

I tried my best to help my sister Melanie get ready for my nephew Mason's first birthday party last weekend. It was going to be a Mickey Mouse theme, with decorations, pizza, snacks, plenty of park fun for the kids, and an adorable small red "smash cake" for Mason dig into after we sang 'Happy Birthday.'

Well, that's how it was all SUPPOSED to go. As fate would have it, mother nature had other plans.

Before the party even started, my brother-in-law Joe went to step out of his car, and took a wrong step spraining his ankle! He had to ice it the whole time and was barely able to stand while we sang Happy Birthday.

The park-part of the party was great though...all the kids were playing, parents were taking pictures, everyone was eating and mingling...until we turned around to see two of the kids ripping the Happy Birthday sign down off the wall. After fixing it without my sister knowing, we had to get the cake ready for Mason before we sang, but poor Mason just wasn't having it. He screamed and cried the whole time.

After everyone left, we started to clean up immediately, but of course...it started to POOR DOWN RAIN. We all got soaked. The presents got soaked. My grandmother Mimi's hair...GOT SOAKED.

All in all, a fun time was had.And now we have something to look back on and laugh at Mason's wedding one day.