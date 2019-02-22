When You Were Pregnant What Were Your Food Cravings And Food Aversions?

Sarah Pepper Drove 45 Mins For An Arby's Sandwich But Can't Be Near Chicken!

February 22, 2019
Sarah has had a rough 31 weeks of pregnancy. She has been sick the entire time and has had some serious food aversions and there's barely anything that sounds good or she can keep down.

Until she woke up from a nap and all she wanted was an Arby's Sandwich! 

Now on the flip side, she can't even be in the same room as chicken! Can't smell it. Can't look at it. The thought of it makes her sick! 

So what did you crave and what were your food aversions? 

