Where Would You Be If You Married Your Prom Date?

Sarah Pepper would have married Doug who is doing very well in her hometown and as luck would have it. Her kids would have been very TALL! Her prom date was like 6'4.

Geoff Sheen

Could NOT have married his prom date because she broke up with him in Boston Globe. NO photo available because she broke up with him in the BOSTON GLOBE!

Lauren Kelly

We don't much about her prom date. She looked at his Facebook page today and he's still very good looking and had a lot of Rodan and Fields on his Facebook.

What about you? Where would you be?