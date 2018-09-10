Whose Money Is It?

If you work overtime and get a bonus can you spend it on what you want? Or do you have to agree on what to get?

Here's Chris's dilemma.

I have been working overtime and very hard for the past seven months and last week my boss awarded me with an incentive bonus. My wife and I have joint accounts and discuss most major purchases together and when I went to her and said I wanted to buy Texans season tickets she said she didn’t think it was a good idea.

We have been married for three years and have no kids and no mortgage but she says we should save it. Save it for what?! This is going to be our best season ever! I remember going to watch the Oilers play and always wanted season tickets and was never in a spot to do that and now I am and she’s trying to keep that from me.

I flat out told her this is my money, I earned it and I’m buying the tickets. Is that wrong? Shouldn’t she be a little more understanding? It’s not like we aren’t going to the games together.