Woman Almost Dumps Boyfriend After He Ate A Kit Kat Bar The "Wrong Way"

I know not everyone does everything the exact same way...but everyone SHOULD eat a KIT KAT BAR the same way! Not this guy though, he decided to do something UNTHINKABLE. He bit into the whole thing...take a look-

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before,” my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

You guys know which CORRECT way I'm talking about. There are normally 4 sticks in a Kit Kat package, and you break off each stick one at a time. And then they even sing it for you in their song: "Give me a break, give me a break...break me off a piece of that KIT KAT BAR!"

A woman named Haley Byrd posted that picture of how her boyfriend bit into an unbroken Kit Kat bar, and THOUSANDS of people said she should dump him for it. LOL!

Even Jake Tapper from CNN tweeted:

Break up with him at once https://t.co/522TLFnZxl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 1, 2018

What's the dumbest thing you've ever broken up with someone for??