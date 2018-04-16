Woman Gets Invoice From Guy For Their Date After She Never Texted Him Back

Every dude who has been stood up on a date must be smiling at least A LITTLE today!

Amanda Burnett of Indianapolis went on a date with a guy earlier this month. Afterwards, she ghosted him and never texted him back.

Then last week, according to Some eCards, she got something in the mail from him: it was a full invoice for their date!

He charged her $10 for a Moscow Mule, $10 for a beer, $14.50 for pulled pork tacos, plus a $1.99 processing fee, $2.56 for tax, and 47 cents for shipping and handling. That's a total of $39.52.

Amanda thought it was ridiculous and she tweeted a picture of the invoice, which started going viral. And the next day, the guy texted her to follow up and said he'd send a COLLECTION AGENCY for the money if she didn't pay. Anyway, since then, she's deleted the tweet and set her account to private.