A Woman Got Engaged But Her Nails Weren't Done, So Her Cousin Saved The Day

See the pic of what her cousin did that's now gone viral!

November 5, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix

You get engaged! It's amazing, and your boyfriend did a great job.

Friends are there. Family is there. The ring is beautiful, and everyone wants to see it and take pictures...but there's one thing that's wrong...

YOU DIDN'T GET YOUR NAILS DONE.

How could you let this happen? It's only going to be the MOST-photographed event of your life! Have no fear though, your cousin is there and her nails are done and she will make sure everything looks perfect! 

How amazing is that?? Talk about saving the day!

There's a woman in Melbourne, Australia named Diana, and her boyfriend Jose surprised her by proposing this weekend.  Diana's a nurse, so she says her nails are never done . . . and she was embarrassed about having them in ring photos.

So her cousin Jen put on the ring and hand modeled it for the pictures.  And the way Jen is holding up her hand and keeping the rest of herself out of the frame, it totally looks like it's Diana's hand. Bravo!

Tags: 
pic
engagement
viral
Austrailia
nails
ring
Picture
Twitter

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #13 - We talk about NFL London, William Daniels, the voice of K.I.T.T. and not Mr. Feeny, defended off would be robbers, and more. Sports Not Sports
RHYME TIME 10-30 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Next Door Fights Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #12 - Kyle isn't here so Geoff and Spoon talk about the World Series, Pepperidge Farm, pumpkin patches, Hockey owning Wednesday night and Deshaun Watson riding a bus. Sports Not Sports
Family Meeting 10-24-18 Rick vs Rachel Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sarah Pepper is PREGNANT! Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes