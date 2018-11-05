A Woman Got Engaged But Her Nails Weren't Done, So Her Cousin Saved The Day

You get engaged! It's amazing, and your boyfriend did a great job.

Friends are there. Family is there. The ring is beautiful, and everyone wants to see it and take pictures...but there's one thing that's wrong...

YOU DIDN'T GET YOUR NAILS DONE.

How could you let this happen? It's only going to be the MOST-photographed event of your life! Have no fear though, your cousin is there and her nails are done and she will make sure everything looks perfect!

My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao pic.twitter.com/FUwwplzkYg — Jenna (@goodgaljenjen) November 3, 2018

How amazing is that?? Talk about saving the day!

There's a woman in Melbourne, Australia named Diana, and her boyfriend Jose surprised her by proposing this weekend. Diana's a nurse, so she says her nails are never done . . . and she was embarrassed about having them in ring photos.

So her cousin Jen put on the ring and hand modeled it for the pictures. And the way Jen is holding up her hand and keeping the rest of herself out of the frame, it totally looks like it's Diana's hand. Bravo!