Woman Orders Take Out Just So The Driver Will Kill A Spider For Her

Demi Sweeney is a 22-year-old woman in Dorset, England who has a very serious case of arachnophobia. When she saw an inch-long spider in her house, so took drastic measures.

So she ordered food delivery from KFC. And when the driver got there, she asked him to take care of the spider. And he did! He got it off the ceiling and flushed it down the toilet for her. There's no word on how much she tipped.