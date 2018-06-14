Woman Says Her Husband Is Forcing Her To Have Her Mother-In-Law In The Delivery Room

June 14, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Geoff Sheen
Headlines
Lauren Kelly
News
Sarah Pepper
The Morning Mix

The woman's name is Isabella Laguna and she posted in a forum called Quora. 

The reactions have been crazy! Over 100 at first and still going. Most siding with her saying that the delivery room is no place for a Mother-in-law especially if you said NO. 

What do you think? Who needs to be in the room? 

 

Tags: 
Delivery Room