This Woman Taught Her Dog To Respond To Harry Potter Themed Commands

Wingardium Leviosa!

January 10, 2019
The only "trick" my dog knows is when I ask her if she "needs to go outside" her ears perk up and she runs to the door...but mainly because she knows she gets a treat after she comes back in!

According to US WEEKLY, YouTube star Anna Brisbin made a video of how her dog Remus responds to Harry Potter-themed commands! OMG!

She said, “I taught my puppy Remus dog tricks in the form of Harry Potter spells...because of course I did.”

In the adorable video, Remus answers to instructions from the movie including “Stupefy,” “Wingardium Leviosa,” “Avada Kedavra,” “Ascendio,” “Descendo” plus more all while wearing a gray sweater and yellow-and-red tie. #SOCUTE

