A Woman Thought It Was A Ghost In Her Closet

Turns Out It Was Much Worse!

February 5, 2019
Features
Sarah Pepper
For a college student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro named Maddie things got worse when she suspected a ghost was in her house. 

She noticed that items were disappearing and there were strange handprints on the wall and she could hear a rattling in her closet. 

Finally, she got up the courage to check out the situation. 

Now, the good news is that is wasn't a ghost. The bad news is that was some CREEPY DUDE WHO BROKE IN AND  WAS TRYING ON HER CLOTHES! 

The cops came and arrested 30-year-old Andrew Swofford for breaking and entering. 

Ghost
Closet

