Would You Be Upset With A Friend For A Bad Date?

This is a message we got on Facebook this weekend.

I just wanted to know if I'm in the wrong. I have a friend and she set me up on a date with a guy that she worked with who she said would be "perfect for me". I meet him out on Friday night because I don't like people to know where I live until I really know them. I watch the ID Channel and when I got the restaraunt, he had obviously been there for a while and had a few drinks because he was already a little drunk. He brought it up and said it was just because he was nervous.

I thought that was sweet and then it came out that he was nervous because it's the first date he's been on since he and his girlfriend broke up. They had been in a relationship for 2 years! He was rude to the water, impatient about the food and it was honestly the worst date I have ever been on. When we finally got the bill he paid for it and I told him I was tired and going to go home and he was so rude and didn't even walk me out. Just said Bye and then blew up my phone all night with texts about how I had made a huge mistake.

When I called my friend to tell her what happened she said sorry but I was pissed. How could she set me up on such an awful date. I haven't talked to her since. She doesn't think she did anything wrong.

Am I being unreasonable?