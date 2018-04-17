Would You Do Your Boss's Job Better Than They Do It? 33% Of Us Say Yes

If corporate finally wised up and gave you your boss's job, would you do it better than they do? According to a new survey at SWNS Digital, a third of us say yes. About 20% of us don't think our boss is good at their job. And 1 in 4 people look forward to their boss's vacation more than their own, just so they're not in the office.

According to the survey, here are the top ten complaints we have about our boss . . .

1. They don’t communicate well.

2. They're inconsistent.

3. They set their own rules.

4. They don't understand what their employees do.

5. They're incompetent.

6. They're patronizing.

7. They set a bad example.

8. They never say thank you.

9. They say one thing, then do another.

10. Mood swings.