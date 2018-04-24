Would You Dress Your Son In Your Daughter's Hand-Me-Downs

I guess because I grew up in a single-parent household everyone got hand-me-downs. I mean, we wore my Uncle's disco vests for fun. It never really bothered us but as I was scrolling through Twitter yesterday I came across an article that asked the question. I didn't get through much of it before I sent out the group text to my friends. I enjoy and article but I also like talking to my friends who have kids. Not saying one is more right than the other but with them I can ask follow up questions.

The consensus seemed to be that they passed down clothes from their boys to their girls but not from their boys to their girls Mainly they said it's because the boy's clothes were more universal, shorts, shirts and with girls it was dresses and lace.

Then I got a text that I thought was BRILLIANT! She said that when she had her first, because they planned on having more than one. They asked for gender neutral colored clothes so that they could pass the clothes down.

Then I learned about the clothes swapping, which apparently happens in mommy groups and you can swap your clothes with other mom's to match your kids.

You Moms. Always thinking :)