Would You Let Your Kids Drink At Prom?
Some parents have even signed contracts promising they won't allow alcohol in their homes!
May 28, 2019
Hanna and Leaha are best friends. So are their kids. Their daughters go to the same school and they just graduated. Their kids’ school asked parents to sign an agreement about not allowing underage drinking in their homes after prom.
Prom night came and Hanna found out that Leaha had hosted a post prom party at her house...and allowed drinking!
So now Hanna is ticked off at Leaha.
But Leaha says she didn't provide anything; the kids came with their own booze.
Would you serve alcohol to underage kids?