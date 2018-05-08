Would You Pay To Watch The Royal Wedding In A Theatre?

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is going to be shown in 200 theaters around the country on Saturday, May 19th at 9:00am.

As far as star power, we can probably expect to see Meghan's buddy, actress Priyanka Chopra from "Quantico," as well as Meghan's co-stars from the TV series "Suits". Serena Williams is also good friends with Meghan, so she's likely to be there. Elton John is also expected, plus British singers Joss Stone and Ellie Goulding.

There have been rumors that the Spice Girls will perform, but all we know for sure is that they're invited. Performance or not, Victoria Beckham will probably be there with her husband David.

To find the nearest theater running this chaos, hit up FathomEvents.com.