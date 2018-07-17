Would You Pick Up Your Homesick Child From Summer Camp?

Sarah's goddaughter called her from camp this past weekend and told her that she was SOOOOOO homesick and wanted to come home. Sarah picked up and called her mom and told her, to which the mom said they knew but her dad felt that they should stick it out because you can't come home when you are homesick and she will get over it. However, MOM is super upset because she says every time she talks to her daughter, she's upset and Mom thinks they sent her too early to camp and she can come home and they can't try it again next year.

Dad says that once she gets home she will want to go back and that if she sticks it out, she will be happy she did.

Would you pick up your 10-year-old at Summer Camp?