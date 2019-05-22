Would You Take Tupperware To A Wedding?

Some might say there's a fine line between resourceful and tacky, but this is next level when it comes to cheapness.

A woman from Pennsylvania just posted a story about her wedding on a Facebook group called "That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming."

She recently got married, and she says she let one of her dad's friends bring his daughter and daughter's husband to the small wedding. But she got upset when she found out that the woman she barely knew brought 10 TUPPERWARE CONTAINERS.

And the woman filled seven of them with food from the buffet dinner (three of them with dessert) AND grabbed a few beers and some floral centerpieces on the way out. Oh, and her gift to the couple was a $5 bill.

The woman was NOT struggling financially; she just wanted leftovers.

There's a big debate in the comments on the post about whether or not what the woman did was okay.

On The Morning Mix, Geoff thinks this is a genius move. But Lauren says she'll never even attend the same wedding as Geoff now!

Would you bring home leftovers?