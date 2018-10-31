Y'all Have To Check Out Beyonce's EPIC Halloween Costume

Beyonce showed off her epic Halloween costume by posting some pictures of her dressed up as "Phoni Braxton" (LOL) on her Instagram page!

Bey dressed up just like Toni Braxton on the cover of her 1993 self-titled album, sported Braxton's look down to a tee, including a white tank-top, leather jacket and high-waisted jeans. She also threw on a short pixie wig to complete the look.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 30, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

Of course the pictures went viral on Instagram, and the real Toni Braxton even got in on the fun jokingly tweeting Bey did a better job the she did on the real cover!

Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!

How do you look better than me on MY album cover?

I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!

Thanks for the love sis!

Happy Halloween --

Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS! --------@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018

ABC 13