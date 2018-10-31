Y'all Have To Check Out Beyonce's EPIC Halloween Costume

See which 90's star she dressed up as, and NAILED IT!

October 31, 2018
Beyonce showed off her epic Halloween costume by posting some pictures of her dressed up as "Phoni Braxton" (LOL) on her Instagram page!

Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on



Bey dressed up just like Toni Braxton on the cover of her 1993 self-titled album, sported Braxton's look down to a tee, including a white tank-top, leather jacket and high-waisted jeans. She also threw on a short pixie wig to complete the look.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on



Of course the pictures went viral on Instagram, and the real Toni Braxton even got in on the fun jokingly tweeting Bey did a better job the she did on the real cover!

 

