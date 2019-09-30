You Can Donate To Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's Family

Houston is mourning the death of Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Here's some info about what you can do:

The vigil will be held Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at GoForth Park on Horsepen Creek, located at 9118 Wheat Cross Drive, Cypress, Texas 77095.

Local businesses are helping, too. Tomorrow (October 1st), Papa John’s Houston will be donating all profits to the family. To show your support, all you have to do is order from any Greater Houston-area Papa John’s location.

You can make a contribution directly via Go Fund Me. Click here.